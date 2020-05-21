‘Prodigal Son’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Prodigal Son” is returning to the Fox fold.

The network hare renewed the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne serial killer drama for a second season. Precisely where “Prodigal Son” will fit into Fox’s 2020-2021 slate remains to be seen, as the network already set a fall schedule anchored by acquisitions like “LA’s Finest,” returning unscripted series like “The Masked Singer,” and scripted series which had been held back from last season like “Next” and “Filthy Rich.”

Given the coronavirus production shutdown, sources say season 2 of “Prodigal Son” will most likely appear sometime in midseason.

“From the moment ‘Prodigal Son’ premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of most unique family relationships on television,” said Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn. “Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d like to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have ‘Prodigal Son’ return for our 2020-21 slate.”

“Prodigal Son” follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo (Diamond Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, Jessica Whitly (Young), his seemingly normal sister, Ainsley Whitly (Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son.

The series also stars Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena.

“Prodigal Son” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the show and serve as executive producers, showrunners and writers. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane also serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot.