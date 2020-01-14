×

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to Star in Russo Brothers Amazon Series

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden have been cast in the lead roles of the Russo brothers’ upcoming drama series at Amazon. The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The series is titled “Citadel.” Details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India. Madden and Chopra will star in the U.S. “mothership” edition of the series.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers of Citadel. Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo serve as executive producers. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and produced with Amazon Studios.

