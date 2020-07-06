WarnerMedia Promotes Priya Dogra to President for Entertainment Networks Across EMEA, APAC

AT&T’s WarnerMedia has promoted Priya Dogra to president for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. Dogra replaces Giorgio Stock, who stepped down at the end of June.

Dogra will report into Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer for WarnerMedia and president for WarnerMedia International Networks. She will continue her existing responsibilities as executive VP of strategy and corporate development for WarnerMedia for the time being.

In the new role, Dogra will be in charge of the programming, advertising, distribution and operations of the WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, including the basic Turner and premium HBO networks in Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. For the kids business across these regions, Dogra will share responsibility with Tom Ascheim who was recently appointed president of global kids, young adults and classics at Warner Bros.

Zeiler said: “Priya is a world-class executive who has been driving WarnerMedia’s overall corporate growth initiatives and, in particular, our direct-to-consumer strategy internationally. Her leadership, passion and knowledge of our international businesses will make an immediate impact on our organization. She is a great addition to my leadership team and to our EMEA and APAC businesses.”

Dogra said: “I am excited to take on this role, particularly now as we refocus our efforts to connect our beloved brands and high-quality content directly with consumers around the world. I look forward to working closely with Gerhard, our broader leadership team and the EMEA and APAC organizations to strategically position us for continued success in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Dogra has served in various capacities in the company from 2009, including a stint as the head of mergers and acquisitions for Time Warner, Inc. She was previously with Citigroup.