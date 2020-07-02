Britain’s Princess Anne to Be Focus of Documentary for 70th Birthday

U.K. broadcaster ITV has ordered a documentary about Princess Anne, the daughter of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her 70th birthday on Aug. 15.

Anne was the first daughter of a British monarch to go to school, the first British royal Olympian, and the first child of a monarch to insist her children were titled “Mr.” and “Miss.”

Directed by Ian Denyer (“Victoria & Albert: The Royal Wedding”), the 90-minute documentary had unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the princess’ public and private life, and features unseen family footage and conversations with the princess, her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and her husband Tim Laurence. There are also interviews with those who have been with her during the highs and lows of her life, including sporting triumphs and the failed 1974 kidnap attempt, about which the princess speaks frankly.

The documentary was filmed over a year by Oxford Films, who are British royal specialists, having delivered the ITV documentaries “Our Queen,” “Our Queen at 90,” “Diana: Our Mother” and “Queen of the World.”

“Princess Royal: Anne at 70” is commissioned for ITV by Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual, and Sue Murphy, head of factual entertainment.

Clinton-Davis said: “With exclusive, up close and extensive access to Princess Anne, her family and those closest to her, this fascinating film is a landmark event on a landmark birthday.”

Nicolas Kent, creative director for Oxford Films and executive producer on the documentary, said: “It’s been fascinating, especially in such an eventful and significant year, to follow [Anne] and hear from her family, friends and colleagues, many of whom are speaking about her for the first time.”