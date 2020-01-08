×

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at a township to learn about Youth Employment ServicesPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 02 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are “stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.”

In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained that they made the decision to work towards “becoming financially independent” and to raise their son between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Speculation is already rife online that the news means that Markle will return to her career as an actor, after all, the Duchess rose to stardom through her role in the TV show “Suits.” Add to that the fact that Prince Harry is already partnering with Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV Plus on a series about mental health, and a prominent move into the media space for the couple doesn’t seem all that far-fetched.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” read the statement from the pair.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

The decision comes as the duo are in the middle of a legal battle with the British media, after months of negative coverage which Prince Harry previously described as a “ruthless campaign” against them.

“This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media,” read a statement from the Sussexes in October, 2019. “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

More TV

  • 2019 TCA WINTER PRESS TOUR -

    ABC Head Karey Burke Doubles Down on Commitment to Live, Tentpole Television

    ABC is doubling down on its commitment to live, tentpole television. The aim, said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Wednesday, is for the network to present at least one live or big tentpole event every month. That includes the Oscars next month, a live episode of [...]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family'

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are “stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.” In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained that they made the decision to work towards “becoming financially independent” and to raise their son between the United States and the United Kingdom. Speculation is [...]

  • Hannah Brown with Luke P The

    'The Bachelor' Spinoff Series 'Listen to Your Heart' Ordered at ABC

    “Bachelor” fans are getting another show to obsess about. ABC has ordered a new addition in the Bachelor Nation catalogue, titled “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.” The network has set an April 13 premiere date for the music-centric show. The new series will “unite music and love,” as 20 single men and women embark [...]

  • Oscar Statue Oscars Placeholder

    Oscars to Go Without Host Again, ABC Boss Karey Burke Says

    The Oscars are once again going to go without a host. Karey Burke, the head of ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the upcoming film awards show will have “no traditional host” during her executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. Voting for the Academy Awards concluded Tuesday night with the nominations [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Hosts 'Who Wants to

    Jimmy Kimmel Hosts 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' 20th Anniversary Revival for ABC

    “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is returning to ABC, this time with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm. A 20th anniversary edition of “Millionaire” will premiere in April, featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity. Kimmel will host the special run of episodes, set to return on Wednesday, April 8 — the first time “Millionaire” has [...]

  • Leslie JonesBET Awards, Show, Los Angeles,

    'Supermarket Sweep' Revival Hosted by Leslie Jones Lands at ABC

    ABC has landed the revival to grocery store gamer “Supermarket Sweep,” set to be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones. Jones, a fanatic for the show, is an executive producer on the new edition. “Supermarket Sweep” features three teams of two contestants as they battle their way through a grocery store specially created [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad