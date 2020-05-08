‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast and Creator to Reunite for Virtual Live Charity Event

Rosewood’s most troubled citizens are reuniting for a good cause.
The cast of “Pretty Little Liars” is getting together for a virtual reunion on Friday, May 15 at 12 p.m. ET, which can be watched live on the Looped app.
Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, Tyler Blackburn and creator I. Marlene King are all virtually coming together to raise money for Feeding America.
Cast4Good, a new fundraising platform created in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will lead the virtual event, featuring a live panel and a fan Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats with the actors and King. The event will be hosted by TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook.
All proceeds from the live chat will go towards Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the organization is helping get funds and food to local food banks across the country.
Access to the event will be ticketed, with general admission costing $15. The one-on-one chats with Benson, Bellisario, Blackburn, Hale, Harding, Mitchell, Pieterse and Parish are currently sold out, but the general cast chat with a one-on-one chat with King are still available, costing $95. Tickets can be purchased at Cast4Good’s website.
“Pretty Little Liars” aired for seven seasons, ending in 2017. It also spawned a spinoff series, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” which was canceled after one season last year.