A reboot of the Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars” is in the early stages of development at Warner Bros. Television, Variety has confirmed.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who previously developed “Riverdale” for television, is developing the potential reboot. Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo will serve as executive producers on the project. All other details, including the plot, are being kept under wraps.

More to come…