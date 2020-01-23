‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Shay Mitchell Sets Mob Drama Pilot ‘The Cleaning Lady’ at Fox

Fox is adding a mob drama about a cleaning lady to its development slate.

The network has issued a pilot order for “The Cleaning Lady,” a one-hour drama which hails from “Pretty Little Liars,” “Dollface” and “You” star Shay Mitchell via her Amore & Vita Productions banner.

Based on the original Argentine series “La Chica Que Limpia,” the project is described as a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

The original series aired for a single season in 2017 on digital platform Cine.ar Play.

Miranda Kwok, whose previous credits include “The 100” and “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” is on board as a writer and executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment project. “Stargirl” executive producer Melissa Carter, who re-upped her overall deal with Warner Bros. TV back in April 2019, is also set to exec produce.

Mitchell also inked an overall with Warner Bros. TV back in 2017, which came as no surprise given that the studio produced all seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars.” She became a series regular on “You” (also a Warner Bros. TV property) as part of a holding deal she also signed at the time.

This technically marks Fox’s first pilot order of the season, however, the network already issued straight-to-series orders for “Housebroken,” an animated series which has Lisa Kudrow attached in a lead role, and “Carla,” a multi-cam comedy which sees “Big Banf Theory” stars Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons reuniting to executive produce. Bialik is also attached to star.