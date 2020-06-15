TV Ratings: ‘Press Your Luck’ and ‘Match Game’ Hit Season Highs, ABC Wins Sunday

ABC’s lineup of game shows led it to a Sunday night ratings win, as “America’s Funniest Home Videos” signed off after yet another season.

“Celebrity Family Feud” scored the network’s highest rating on the night with a 0.8 among adults 18-49 and 5.2 million total viewers. That represents a slight down tick from last week. Meanwhile both “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” rose from the week before, with the former snagging a 0.7 rating and the latter a 0.6. Both hit season high viewership figures of 3.9 million and 3.5 million respectively. The season finale of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” scored a 0.6 rating and 4.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS came second on the night, thanks mainly to a new “60 Minutes” episode which scored a 0.7 rating and 7.8 million viewers. A replay of the news program came after with a 0.6 and 5.7 million viewers, followed by reruns of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans,” which both delivered a 0.4 rating and around 3.3 million viewers each.

Over on NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” hosted by Jane Lynch sunk to its lowest rating ever. The show scored a 0.2 rating and only 1.6 million viewers. An “America’s Got Talent” replay scored a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers in the 9 p.m. time slot, with a “Titan Games” replay notching a 0.2 and just over 1 million viewers right before it.

Fox aired another edition of the NASCAR cup series, this time from Miami. The race sped to a 0.4 rating and around 2.5 million viewers.

The CW aired replays of “Stargirl” and “Supergirl,” both of which scored a 0.1 rating and an average of only 350,000 viewers.