Chris Wallace, Kristen Welker Among Moderator Choices for Presidential Debates

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, NBC News’ Kirsten Welker, and C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will each moderate one of three Presidential Debates leading up to the 2020 election, taking center stage in seminal events in the campaign to win the White House later this year.

The non-profit Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday that the three debates would each be 90 minutes long, as would a separate vice-presidential debate moderated by Susan Page of USA Today.

None of the moderators selected were included on a list submitted in August by Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, who requested the Commission add a fourth debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden to the schedule, and submitted a list of journalists who could serve as moderator. At the time, the nonpartisan body it intended to ” adhere to our longstanding procedure of selecting the debate moderators,” and “will do so with great care, as always, to ensure that the selected moderators are qualified and fair.”

