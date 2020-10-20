President Trump Cuts Short a ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Then Teases Lesley Stahl

President Donald Trump has done two interviews for “60 Minutes” with its veteran correspondent Lesley Stahl. The third, as it turns out, may be the last.

Trump cut short an interview with Stahl Tuesday at The White House that was being taped for presentation on the CBS News program this Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter, confirming reports posted earlier on Twitter. The president subsequently posted a clip of Stahl at the White House today, noting that she was not wearing a mask, and then, in a second tweet, suggested he might make available a tape of his exchange with Stahl before “60 Minutes” airs this weekend.

A representative for “60 Minutes” declined to make producers available for immediate comment.

Stahl, who recovered from an infection of coronavirus earlier this year, interviewed Trump right after he won election to the Oval Office, and again during his presidency – both for “60 Minutes.” The CBS newsmagazine has already announced its plans to present interviews with both candidates in the 2020 race for the White House, as well as the candidates for Vice President.

Trump had been slated to take part in a segment with Vice-President Mike Pence, but did not do so, according to the person familiar with the matter.

The president has in recent days been verbally assailing many journalists via social media – particularly those who are involved with interviewing him for events related to the election. Trump has made derogatory remarks about NBC News Kirsten Welker, who is expected to moderate a second presidential debate later this week between Trump and challenger Joe Biden. His campaign impugned NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie last week after she moderated a town hall event with him in Miami.

