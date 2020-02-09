×

'Power' Prequel Series, Two More Spinoffs Set at Starz

Myles Aronowitz

Fans of “Power” just hit the jackpot, as Starz has officially ordered another three shows set within the world of the show. The news comes just hours ahead of the series finale of the mothership show.

Along with the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost,” the premium cabler has also commissioned “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Influence,” and “Power Book V: Force.”

“Raising Kanan” is a prequel set in the ‘90s during the early years of “Power” character Kanan Stark. “Influence” will follow Rashad Tate in his pursuit of political power. “Force” centers on Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Larenz Tate will reprise his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence,” while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force.”

“Ghost” was announced last year and will pick up where the original series leaves off. It will star Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and several members of the original “Power” cast.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

All four shows hail from Lionsgate Television. Original series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp executive produces through her company End of Episode, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Other executive producers are Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Salek, and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

Starz also announced that all of the “Power” series will be available on its international platform STARZPLAY, which will give subscribers worldwide access day and date with those in the U.S. Kemp teased at that time that more shows were in the works, saying at the time, “We will follow some of your beloved ‘Power’ characters beyond the scope of the initial series.”

Starz announced last year that the sixth season of “Power” would be the show’s last. It has remained remarkably popular throughout its run, with Starz reporting it averaged 10 million viewers per episode in multiplatform viewing during the last two seasons.

(Pictured: Omari Hardwick as Ghost and Joseph Sikora-as Tommy)

