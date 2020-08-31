‘Power’ Spinoff With Joseph Sikora Moves Up at Starz to Debut After ‘Book III: Raising Kanan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Power” fans eagerly awaiting the continuing adventures of Tommy Egan just caught a break. Variety has learned that the Starz spinoff series built around the character will no longer be the last “Power” spinoff to debut.

When Starz originally ordered the four “Power” spinoffs earlier this year, the Tommy spinoff was slated to debut last and was titled “Power Book V: Force.” Instead, it has been redubbed “Power Book IV: Force,” meaning it will debut after the prequel series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which is set to resume production soon for a 2021 debut. “Influence,” the prequel starring Larenz Tate as Rashad Ford, will now be “Power Book V: Influence.”

“‘Power’ has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with ‘Power Book IV: Force,’” said Starz’ president of programming Christina Davis.

News of the lineup change comes days ahead of the launch of the first spinoff series, “Power Book II: Ghost.” That show will debut Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT before moving to 8 p.m. the following week.

“Force” will follow Tommy after he cuts ties with New York and heads to Los Angeles following the events of the original series finale. Robert Munic will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

“Power” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp will executive produce all the spinoffs under her overall deal with Lionsgate Television, which is producing all the “Power” shows. “Power” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson also executive produces the spinoffs via G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment MM, Danielle DeJesus and Chris Selak of End of Episode, and Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce.