‘Power’ Prequel Series ‘Raising Kanan’ Casts Mekai Curtis in Lead Role

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” at Starz has found its lead actor.

Mekai Curtis has been cast as a young Kanan Stark, the character played in the mothership series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. He joins previously announced cast member Patina Miller, who will play Kanan’s mother.

The young Kanan is described as smart, driven and still naïve. Kanan’s world revolves around his mother, Raq (Miller), who raised him by herself. She is his everything. At the same time, he is beginning to get a sense of not only the world around him, but his place in said world. Kanan wants to be just like his mother and that’s the problem. He’s young and wide-eyed and doesn’t know how the hustle works. And even more importantly, his mother is not nearly as keen as he is for him to follow in her footsteps.

Curtis’ past roles include voice work on the series “Milo Murphy’s Law” and on-camera roles in shows such as “Arrested Development,” “Kirby Buckets,” “Girl Meets World,” and in the film “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

He is repped by TCA Mgmt and attorney Walter Moseley.

Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Raising Kanan.” “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp executive produces through her company End of Episode, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Other executive producers are Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Salek, and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox. Rob Hardy will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces for Starz.

“Raising Kanan” is one of four “Power” projects currently in the works at Starz. “Power Book II: Ghost” was announced last year, while the others announced after the mothership series finale are “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force.”

“Influence” will follow Rashad Tate in his pursuit of political power. “Force” centers on Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Larenz Tate will reprise his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence,” while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force.”

(Pictured: Mekai Curtis, left; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, right)