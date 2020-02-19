‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Casts Patina Miller

Patina Miller has been cast in a leading role in the upcoming “Power” prequel “Raising Kanan.”

Officially titled “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the series is a prequel set in the ‘90s during the early years of “Power” character Kanan Stark. Miller will star as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Kanan’s mother. The character is described as cold, hard, and fierce; a successful and deadly woman taking names in a man’s world. As much as she cares for her son, there are many instances where one wonders if she loves him for who he is, or if she loves him merely as an extension of herself. The middle child of three, Raq also carries the heavy burden as the earner for her two brothers.

Miller most recently starred in the CBS political drama “Madam Secretary.” Her other TV credits include “Mercy Street” and “All My Children.” She has also appeared in the films “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” Parts 1 and 2.

She is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.

“Raising Kanan” is one of four “Power” projects currently in the works at Starz. “Power Book II: Ghost” was announced last year, while the others announced after the mothership series finale are “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force.”

“Influence” will follow Rashad Tate in his pursuit of political power. “Force” centers on Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Larenz Tate will reprise his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence,” while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force.”

All four shows hail from Lionsgate Television. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Raising Kanan.” “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp executive produces through her company End of Episode, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Other executive producers are Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Salek, and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.