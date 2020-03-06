‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Casts ‘Greenleaf’ Star Lovie Simone (EXCLUSIVE)

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” at Starz continues to build out its cast with the addition of Lovie Simone, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series will explore the early life of “Power” character Kanan Stark, played in the mothership series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. She joins previously announced cast members Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, and Hailey Kilgore.

Simone has been cast in the series regular role of Davina Harrison. Described as tough, sensitive, damaged, and resilient, Davina is Kanan’s (Curtis) ideal girl, and he’s been crushing on her since second grade. Davina has a tough home life, and goes out with Buck Twenty, one of Unique’s crew. Her hard exterior softens quickly after she’s kicked out of school for getting into a fight and Kanan shows up for her in an unexpected way.

Simone currently stars on the OWN series “Greenleaf,” on which she has appeared since the show’s first season. She has also appeared on shows such as “Blue Bloods” and “Orange Is the New Black.” In film, she will star in the upcoming reboot of “The Craft” and in the Amazon feature “Selah & the Spades.” The latter film debuted at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and will debut on the streamer in April. She was previously featured as part of Variety‘s Youth Impact Report in 2016.

She is repped by Buchwald, Shirley Grant Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Raising Kanan.” “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp executive produces through her company End of Episode, along with Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Other executive producers are Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Salek, and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox. Rob Hardy has signed on to direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces for Starz.

The show is one of four “Power” projects currently in the works at Starz. “Power Book II: Ghost” was announced last year, while the others announced after the mothership series finale are “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force.”