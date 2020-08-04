TV News Roundup: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Sets Premiere Date, Starz Drops First Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Starz reveals the official trailer for “Power Book II: Ghost,” and Freeform gives a first look at “Love in the Time of Corona.”

DATES

Starz has released the official trailer for “Power Book II: Ghost,” which premieres on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. The new ten-episode show is an extension of the “Power” series, picking up as Tariq St. Patrick begins to cope with the death of his father and his mother facing charges for a murder he committed – all while attending an Ivy League university. Tariq eventually turns to the drug trade to pay for his mother’s legal fees and discovers that the only way to avoid ending up like his father is to become an even better version of him. The cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Melanie Liburd as Caridad ‘Carrie’ Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada. “Power Book II: Ghost” is executive produced by creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp via End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television. Watch the trailer below.

OWN has announced that Tyler Perry‘s “The Haves and Have Nots” will make its mid-season return on Aug. 25 with two back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 p.m. The rest of the season promises more revenge, deceit and betrayal than ever before between the Cryer, Harrington and Young families. “The Haves and Have Nots” stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Nicholas J. Muscarella, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich and is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official trailer for season 2 of “The Boys.” The first three episodes will premiere on Sept. 4, with new episodes every Friday until the season finale on Oct. 9. The show’s second season finds The Boys hiding from the Supes while attempting to regroup to fight back against Vought. The cast includes Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Aya Cash, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito. “The Boys” is is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has released a music video for “Edge of Great,” a song from the upcoming musical series “Julie and the Phantoms,” premiering Sept. 10. From director and choreographer Kenny Ortega and choreographer Paul Becker, the show follows high schooler Julie (Madison Reyes), who lost her passion for music after her mother’s death. But when the ghosts of three musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner and Jeremy Shada) appear in her mom’s old studio, Julie begins to find her voice again and creates her own band: Julie and the Phantoms. Watch the music video below.

Freeform has released a teaser trailer for “Love in the Time of Corona,” which premieres during a two-night event starting Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. The four-part limited series follows four fictional couples through the stay-at-home order and Black Lives Matter protests, examining COVID-19’s effect on love. Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson play young married couple James and Sade; Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley are platonic-turned-romantic roommates Oscar and Elle; Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt portray Paul and Sarah, a separated couple who must put on a facade when their daughter returns home from college; and L. Scott Caldwell is Nanda, a woman whose husband is unable to return home from a rehab facility. “Love in the Time of Corona” was filmed using remote technology and shot in the homes of the cast members. The show is executive produced by Odom Jr., Robinson, Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani and Robyn Meisinger. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

The iHeartPodcast Network is moving forward with a new original scripted podcast, “There Be Monsters,” starring John Boyega and Darren Criss. The ten-episode thriller follows Jack Locke (Boyega), an unlikely hero who infiltrates a body-hacking startup run by CEO Max Fuller (Criss), the creator of chemicals that can change human biology in incredible – and possibly dangerous – ways. “There Be Monsters” is produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo., Dan Bush of Psychopia Pictures and Boyega of UpperRoom Productions and will be available later this year.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Jessie Eisenberg, Blake Griffin and Gracie Abrams will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Jake Tapper, Matthew Macfadyen, Foster the People and Thaddeus Dixon will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”