‘Pose’ Co-Creator Steven Canals to Develop Gay Rights Activism Limited Series at FX

“Pose” co-creator Steven Canals has a new limited series in the works at FX.

Titled “81 Words,” the series tells the true story of gay activists Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings, who risked their career reputations to conspire with the GAYPA – a clandestine group of closeted psychiatrists – to challenge the American Psychiatric Association’s definition of homosexuality. Until 1974, the medical establishment considered gay people sexually deviant and diagnosed them as mentally ill.

The show is based on Alix Spiegel’s “This American Life” episode, “81 Words,” as well as the soon-to-be-released PBS Independent Lens documentary “Cured” directed by Bennett Singer and Patrick Sammon.

Canals will write and executive produce the project, with Elisabeth Seldes and Neri Tannenbaum executive producing via Pal Pictures. SInger, Sammon, and Spiegel will produce. 20th Century Fox Television, where Canals is currently under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

“Pose” Season 1 was nominated for seven Emmy Awards in 2019, including for best drama series. Series star Billy Porter took home the statuette for best actor in a drama series, while the show itself was also a recipient of the 2019 Television Academy Honors. The show is expected to receive numerous nominations for its second season as well, with nominations set to be announced on July 28.

Other recently announced projects at FX include development on a mystery dramedy from Matthew Weiner and the spinoff “American Horror Stories.” The latter show is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode, whereas the mothership show featured a different story each season.