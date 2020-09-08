‘Pose’ Season 3 Targets October to Resume Shooting in New York (EXCLUSIVE)

FX’s award-winning series “Pose” is planning to return to production in October.

While the situation remains fluid, a member of the “Pose” crew is getting tested for COVID-19 this week in anticipation of the show starting to film next month, a source tells Variety. Production on season 3 was halted in March, due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York City and across the country.

“When production paused, I wasn’t shocked — I knew it would happen — but it was a bittersweet moment for me,” star Indya Moore told Variety in June. “On the one hand, if anyone had gotten sick, it surely would have spread fast. On the other hand, most folks working on a production are living paycheck to paycheck. So I was worried about how they are going to survive.”

Disney Television Studios declined to comment.

Production has recently begun on Disney shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” “Black-ish,” “A Million Little Things,” ‘The Good Doctor” and “Big Sky,” all for ABC. “The Mighty Ducks” and “Mysterious Benedict Society,” also Disney Television Studios, are shooting as well.

Set in New York City in the late 20th Century, the drama series explores the city’s Black and Latinx queer, gender-nonconforming ball culture. The show, co-created by Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, features the largest cast of transgender actors of any show on television, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQIA actors in a scripted series.

Star Billy Porter, who nabbed an Emmy for his performance, told Variety last year he will direct an episode of the third season. There was no word on which episode he will be helming, or when it will go into production. No additional details have been announced on the upcoming season.

Along with Porter and Moore, returning cast members include Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Charlayne Woodard. They will be joined by newcomers Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

Janet Mock is a co-executive producer, writer and director, and Our Lady J is a supervising producer. The producers are Kay, Lou Eyrich and Tanase Popa. The second season was produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.