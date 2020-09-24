‘Pose’ Star Dominique Jackson Appears in New PSA for Trans Visibility

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has teamed up with WarnerMedia for a new series of PSAs supporting the trans and non-binary communities.

The inaugural video features “Pose” star Dominique Jackson proclaiming, “I could not live without love, more importantly respect.”

The series of short PSAs will begin airing Thursday and throughout the fall on all WarnerMedia channels. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

“We’re proud to announce this new education campaign in collaboration with WarnerMedia,” ​HRC Foundation president Alphonso David said in a statement.​ “For too long, the overarching narrative about trans and non-binary people in the media, especially for Black, Latinx and trans people of color, has been a negative one. It’s time for us to dismantle that narrative and instead lift up the voices, stories and everyday lived experiences of transgender and non-binary people.

WarnerMedia SVP of corporate social responsibility Dennis Williams said, “The stories we tell, and who gets to tell them, matters. Invisibility only perpetuates vulnerability, which is why we are thrilled to collaborate with the HRC Foundation to help tell these powerful stories and amplify the voices within the transgender and non-binary community.”

Also featured in the campaign are Tori Cooper, Nakiya Lynch, Alexis Abarca, Sybastian Smith and Brandi Smith.

The PSA ends with the tagline, “See Each Other. Save Trans Lives.”

HRC reports that at least 27 trans and gender non-conforming people were violently killed so far this year. 2020 is likely to become the deadliest year for violence against trans and gender non-conforming people since HRC began collecting data in 2013.