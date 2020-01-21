‘Pose’ Co-Creator Steven Canals Inks Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Steven Canals, who co-created the groundbreaking series “Pose” with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, has inked an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Canals recently made his directorial debut with the eighth episode of “Pose” season 2 titled “Revelations,” and the deal marks his first with any studio. “Pose” is set to return for season 3 later in 2020.

“Steven is the embodiment of the original voice we’re always looking for at this studio and like so many others I was captivated by his groundbreaking and award-winning series ‘Pose,'” said 20th Century Fox TV president of creative affairs Carolyn Cassidy. “Howard (Kurtzman) and I couldn’t be happier that he chose 20th to develop his new projects and feel extremely lucky to be in business with this gifted and talented writer whose storytelling is as specific as it is universally relatable.”

Canals studied cinema at Binghamton U., but ended up working in college administration for a few years before taking an online screenwriting course through UCLA that “opened up this incredible new outlet.” He subsequently went through UCLA’s MFA program, which was where he first drafted “Pose,” a tale about the trans community and ballroom culture in 1980s New York City.

“For this Bronx bred storyteller, I’m thrilled by this new chapter. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined having supportive co-conspirators like Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy, Howard Kurtzman and their teams,” said Canals in a statement. “I’m grateful to be partnering with 20th to continue creating original content that centers diverse voices and moves the industry’s needle toward more inclusion and equity.”

While attending UCLA, Canals served as a research assistant at Hungry Jackal Productions. In 2016 he was a staff writer on the Freeform series “Dead of Summer,” the same year his short film, “Afuera,” premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Canals is represented by Epicenter and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

He joins the likes of Steve Levitan, Adam F. Goldberg, Phoebe Robinson, Drew Goddard, John Legend’s company Get Lifted Film Co., Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Jason Richman, Dan Fogelman, and Jon Chu, all of whom also have overall deals with 20th.