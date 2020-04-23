New Seasons of Pokémon Animated Series to Premiere on Netflix

Netflix is out to catch ’em all.

The streamer has announced that new seasons of the animated Pokémon series will premiere exclusively on Netflix, as part of a new partnership struck with The Pokémon Company International.

Season 23 is set to launch on Netflix on June 12, with additional new episodes of “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” to be added to the platform quarterly throughout the season. Netflix and the Pokémon Co. Intl. have been in business since 2014, when the former acquired exclusive subscription video-on-demand rights to a large chunk of Pokémon content.

The new season continues to follow the adventures of Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his sparky companion Pikachu. Ash’s new plan is to see the world, but first he heads to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the mythical Mew), the pair set off to explore the wide world of Pokémon.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” said Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International. “We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in ‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series.'”

To celebrate the announcement, the two companies unveiled the first international trailer for the new season.

Prior to June 12, viewers can watch a considerable selection of previous Pokémon seasons already on Netflix, in addition to the most recent animated Pokémon movie, “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution,” which debuted globally on the streamer earlier this year.