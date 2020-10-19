Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, Luis Fonsi, Juanes Join CBS ‘Momento Latino Event’ Special

Juanes, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi and Kelsea Ballerini will perform on CBS’ “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event,” the network is set to announce Monday morning. Also, co-host Gloria Estefan will also perform on the special, which airs Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event” is produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin and Estefan. Also newly announced as a participant: Pulitzer Prize Winner and 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The new participants joined previously announced appearances by José Andrés, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez and Wilmer Valderrama.

According to CBS, the special “will celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices.”

“Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event” is produced by Funny Or Die, Momento Latino, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Global Philanthropy. Henry R. Muñoz III created the event and Ron de Moraes directs. Executive producers are Henry Muñoz for Momento Latino; Eva Longoria and Ben Spector for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment; Maggie Neilson for Global Philanthropy; and Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Moira Noriega, Gloria Medel Solomons and R.A. Clark for Funny Or Die.