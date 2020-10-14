Phoebe Robinson, Rachel Brosnahan to Bid 2020 Farewell With ‘Yearly Departed’ Comedy Special at Amazon

Phoebe Robinson of “2 Dope Queens” fame and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan are teaming up to wave a fond (or not so fond) farewell to 2020.

The duo have set a comedy special at Amazon called “Yearly Departed,” which will feature an all-women lineup of comedians delivering delivering a series of eulogies for the year. Robinson will host the special, and Brosnahan will appear in addition to executive producing.

“Yearly Departed,” which is slated to premiere sometime this winter, will see the comedians tackle everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids, as well as reflecting on everything that we’ve “lost” in 2020. Brosnahan exec produces alongside Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with the latter serving as head writer.

“I can’t imagine a better way to lay this unfathomably awful year to rest than giving some of the world’s funniest women the last word. I’m grateful to our partners at Amazon Prime Video, We The Women, Bess Kalb and Done + Dusted for breathing life into our funeral and giving us all the opportunity to collectively heal through laughter,” said Brosnahan.

Linda Mendoza will direct the program which hails from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.

“I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbequing at a Black family reunion. All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig,” added Robinson.

“Given the events of 2020, we can’t wait to toast its departure with this group of hilarious women, led by the incredible Rachel Brosnahan!” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Rachel, Bess, and the Done + Dusted team have come together with Phoebe Robinson to bring us some much needed laughter as this year finally ends.”