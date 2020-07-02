‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe’ Lands Premiere Date on Disney Plus

“Phineas and Ferb” know what they’re going to do this summer: The animated Disney series’ next film, “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” will premiere August 28 on Disney Plus.

Executive-produced by “Phineas and Ferb” creators/executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” centers on Phineas and Ferb’s older sister Candace (voiced by Ashley Tisdale), who feels underappreciated by her family and then is abducted by aliens — who seem to worship her. But they’re obviously not what they seem.

Besides Tisdale, returning voice talent include Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee

Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

Other stars include Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) as Super Super Big Doctor; Wayne Brady (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) as Stapler Fist; Diedrich Bader (“American Housewife”) as Borthos; and Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) as Garnoz.

The soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on Aug. 28 as well. Bob Bowen (“Family Guy”) is director, while composer is Danny Jacob (“Phineas and Ferb”), while songwriters are Karey Kirkpatrick (“Something Rotten!”), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston’s “I Look To You”) and Kate Micucci (“Garfunkel and Oates”).

All four seasons of “Phineas and Ferb,” along with the Disney Channel movie “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension,” are streaming on Disney Plus. On linear TV, Disney XD will air all episodes beginning Tuesday, August 25, leading to the premiere.

Povenmire, Marsh, Bowen, Tisdale, Martella, Pancholy and Baker will participate in a San Diego Comic-Con At Home panel, discussing the movie, on Saturday, July 25 at 12 p.m. PT.