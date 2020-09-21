Phillipa Soo, Jake McDorman Join ‘Dopesick’ Cast at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman have joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming drama “Dopesick” in recurring guest star roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series looks into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The eight-episode limited series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy.

Soo will play Amber, a sales rep with Purdue Pharma who is part of the first team to sell OxyContin. McDorman will play John Brownlee, a US Attorney overseeing the case against Purdue Pharma that focused on the marketing practices surrounding OxyContin.

Soo was previously nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the smash hit musical “Hamilton.” She currently appears in the film “Broken Hearts Gallery” and “The One and Only Ivan.” Her upcoming roles include the Netflix animated series “Over the Moon.”

McDorman previously starred in the CBS series adaptation of “Limitless.” He is set to star in the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Right Stuff” and recently recurred on the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” His feature credits include “American Sniper” and “Lady Bird.”

McDorman and Soo join previously announced cast members Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, and Will Poulter.

“Dopesick” is adapted for television by Danny Strong, who also serves as executive producer. Barry Levinson serves as director and executive producer. John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt also executive produce. Touchstone Television and The Littlefield Company produce.