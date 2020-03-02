×

PGA Tour, Action Network Strike Betting Content Partnership

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in Charlotte, USA - 13 Aug 2017Justin Thomas of the US chips out of a sand trap near the sixteenth green during the fourth round of the 99th PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 13 August 2017.
CREDIT: MAURY/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

The PGA Tour plans to make betting information available more widely to fans, the latest example of a major sports league digging deeper into connecting its followers with gaming as more states begin to allow interactive wagering on sports matches.

PGA Tour and Action Network, a sports-betting site and app backed by The Chernin Group, will launch GolfBet, a betting content outlet that will be hosted at http://www.actionnetwork.com/golf. Under terms of the deal,  PGA Tour will provide GolfBet content distribution via its digital platforms, footage rights to support GolfBet video content, and official data to ensure that GolfBet and The Action Network offer golf fans and golf bettors the most accurate data available.

“We believe that golf fans and sports bettors alike are in search of a deeper level of information that has not existed until the launch of GolfBet,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour’s senior vice president of media and gaming.  “We are bullish that GolfBet content and the growth of sports betting will drive fan engagement and expand our overall audience.”

The two companies expect GolfBet to be largely free “for the foreseeable future” they said in a news release Monday. They plan to work with PGA Tour’s domestic media partners, as well as Discovery, which has a deal to show PGA Tour content in overseas markets, on opportunities outside the U.S.

“Our consumers are passionate golf fans, and we are excited about the opportunity to enhance our coverage via the launch of the GolfBet platform,” said said Patrick Keane, CEO of The Action Network, in a statement.

The PGA Tour has taken steps to grapple with the new popularity of betting in the recent past. In 2018, it unveiled an integrity program aimed at protecting its events from potential outside influences related to gambling. PGA Tour also that year struck partnership with IMG Arena to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators all over the world. In August, the PGA Tour partnered with DraftKings to relaunch “PGA Tour DraftKings Fantasy Golf.”

“In a typical PGA Tour season, there are approximately 1.2 million golf shots taken across our schedule,” Gambuzza said. “This represents a massive opportunity for in-play betting, new types of markets for operators who have access to official PGA Tour data, and tremendous opportunities for content generation. We think that The Action Network has the unique expertise to develop a diverse array of tools, analysis, and other content which will help fans and bettors understand, access, and enjoy these new betting opportunities as the market evolves.”

 

 

More TV

  • Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in

    PGA Tour, Action Network Strike Betting Content Partnership

    The PGA Tour plans to make betting information available more widely to fans, the latest example of a major sports league digging deeper into connecting its followers with gaming as more states begin to allow interactive wagering on sports matches. PGA Tour and Action Network, a sports-betting site and app backed by The Chernin Group, [...]

  • THE BACHELOR WINTER GAMES - ÒThe

    'The Bachelorette': ABC's New Leading Lady Revealed With Groundbreaking Pick

    The finale for the current season of “The Bachelor” is still one week away, but the new star of “The Bachelorette” has already been revealed. Clare Crawley, a 38-year-old hair stylist from Sacramento, will lead “The Bachelorette” franchise during its 16th season. The news was announced Monday morning on “Good Morning America.” Crawley is no [...]

  • MipTV Organizers 'Monitor the Rapidly Evolving

    MipTV Organizers 'Monitor the Rapidly Evolving Situation'

    Reed Midem, the organizer of TV conference and market MipTV, said Monday it is “monitoring the situation” after the French government banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people as part of efforts to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Last year, 9,500 attended MipTV. France has reported 130 cases of the Covid-19 disease. Two people [...]

  • Red Arrow Strikes First European Format

    Red Arrow Strikes First European Format Deals for Gameshow 'Block Out'

    Red Arrow Studios Intl. has scored its first deals in Europe for new gameshow format “Block Out.” The format has been sold to Endemol Shine Iberia for Spain and Portugal, Tin Can for the Netherlands and GM6 for France. Originally created by Nippon TV and Red Arrow Studios, the series made its debut in Thailand [...]

  • Banijay Rights Agrees First Look Deal

    Banijay Rights Agrees First-Look Deal with U.K.'s Chatterbox

    Distributor Banijay Rights has struck a first-look deal with U.K. factual and formats producer Chatterbox, a relatively new production company founded by former Channel 4 commissioner Nav Raman and producer/director Ali Quirk. Chatterbox last year picked up two BAFTA Children’s TV Awards for its BBC documentary “Leaving Care.” Its agreement with Banijay gives the distributor [...]

  • MASTERCHEF: L-R: Judge Joe Bastianich, host/judge

    Endemol Shine Cooks Up 'MasterChef' Deals Across Asia

    Endemol Shine has cooked up new deals across Asia for its long-running format “MasterChef.” In Thailand, producer Heliconia H Group has commissioned a first season of “MasterChef All Stars Thailand,” expanding its five-year relationship with Endemol Shine. The new version of the format will continue to air in the Heliconia-owned airtime block on Sundays on [...]

  • EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager

    Lille Dialogues Speakers Announced by Series Mania

    Margrethe Vestager, European Commission EVP for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, will open Series Mania’s Lille Dialogues, a one-day summit which this year debates regulation and commercial practice in a streaming platform age. Keynotes on the need – or not – for regulatory change will be delivered by Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati and Giorgio [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad