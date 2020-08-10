TV Ratings: CBS’ PGA Championship Coverage Easily Tops Rerun-Heavy Sunday

The Sunday night TV ratings race wasn’t exactly as close as the PGA Championship finale, which easily out-drove the competition.

CBS’ coverage of the golf major’s final day averaged a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. Around 5.6 million total viewers tuned in to watch 23-year-old Collin Morikawa emerge victorious, two strokes ahead of former world number one Dustin Johnson and Englishman Paul Casey. Later on in the night, the first Sunday “Big Brother” episode of season 22 came in at a 0.8 rating and 3.1 million viewers, a slight tick down from Wednesday’s premiere which delivered a 1.0 and 3.6 million pairs of eyeballs. At 9 p.m., an edition of “60 Minutes” scored a 0.6 rating and 4.1 million viewers.

ABC technically came second on the night, thanks to reruns of its game show lineup. Replays of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Press Your Luck” all scored a 0.6 rating. The first two drew around 4.4 million viewers each, with “Press Your Luck” drawing 3.1 million. A “Match Game” replay rounded things off with a 0.4 and 2.5 million viewers.

The bulk of the original programming on Sunday night was on the Spanish language networks, with Univision clinching a tie for third thanks mainly to multiple episodes of the Mexican version of “The Masked Singer,” which averaged a 0.3 rating and around 1.3 million viewers across the night. Telemundo aired two episodes of “La Voz,” both of which scored a 0.2.

The only other non-replay was “Fridge Wars,” which continued its chilly run on the CW with a 0.1 rating and just under 400,000 viewers. A “Supernatural” rerun, which replaced “Taskmaster” after only one episode, scored the same rating and 253,000 viewers.

NBC aired replays of “Cannonball” and “America’s Got Talent,” both of which scored a 0.3 rating and around 1.8 million viewers. A “Titan Games” rerun sandwiched the two with a 0.2 and 1.3 million viewers.

Fox once again aired reruns of its Animation Domination lineup, namely “The Simpsons,” “Bless The Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy,” all of which delivered a 0.2 rating.