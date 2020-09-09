Peter Sarsgaard Joins Hulu Opioid Crisis Limited Series ‘Dopesick’

Peter Sarsgaard has joined the upcoming Hulu drama series “Dopesick” in a series regular role.

The series looks into the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The eight-episode limited series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy.

Sarsgaard will play Rick Mountcastle, an Assistant US Attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case. He joins previously announced cast member Michael Keaton.

The role marks a return to Hulu for Sarsgaard, who previously starred in the streamer’s limited series “The Looming Tower.” His other recent TV roles include “Interrogation” at CBS All Access, “Wormwood” for Netflix, and “The Slap” at NBC. On the film side, he is known for roles in projects like “Jarhead,” “Kinsey,” “Garden State,” and “Blue Jasmine.”

“Dopesick” is adapted for television by Danny Strong, who also serves as executive producer. Barry Levinson serves as director and executive producer. John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt also executive produce. Touchstone Television and The Littlefield Company produce.

The opioid crisis in America has become the subject of multiple television projects of late. Starz debuted the drama series “Hightown” back in May, with the show getting picked up for a second season in June. Netflix has also ordered a show about the crisis from “Narcos: Mexico” showrunner Eric Newman and Peter Berg.