Peter Micelli Departs Entertainment One After Two Years as Chief Strategy Officer

Peter Micelli, who has spent the last two years as Entertainment One’s chief strategy officer of television, film and digital, is stepping down from his role at the British-Canadian content company, according to an internal memo that went out to staff Monday, Variety has learned.

At eOne, Micelli oversaw the company’s TV and digital content operations, where he was tasked with leading TV strategy and seeking out partnership and potential acquisitive opportunities for eOne. Prior to his time at eOne, Micelli spent over two decades at CAA as a TV agent.

Micelli joined eOne shortly after Mark Gordon became the company’s chief content officer. His exit comes less than a year after Gordon moved on from his position as eOne’s president and chief content officer and transitioned to a producing deal with the company. Gordon and eOne were said to be mutually unhappy together, prompting Gordon’s exit.

During his time as chief strategy officer, Micelli largely focused on TV packaging and domestic sales. His exit is not related to the current coronavirus-afflicted business environment, which has seen other companies engage in furloughs and layoffs. Talks surrounding Micelli’s departure began before the virus shut down the industry, a source tells Variety.

Micelli’s role may not be replaced, but the specifics have not yet been announced.

Hasbro acquired eOne in an all-cash deal worth $3.8 billion last August, bringing My Little Pony and Nerf under the same umbrella as “Peppa Pig” and “PJ Masks.” Under the new structure, eOne CEO Darren Throop will report to Hasbro chairman-CEO Brian Goldner.