Peter LoGreco Inks Overall Deal With Intellectual Property Company (EXCLUSIVE)

Documentarian Peter LoGreco has signed an overall deal with the Intellectual Property Company (IPC).

LoGreco is a documentary showrunner, director, and producer. Under the deal, he will collaborate with IPC’s CEO, Eli Holzman, and president, Aaron Saidman, to develop original series and showrun series for IPC.

LoGreco previously served as showrunner and director for the pilot of the company’s new HBO series “We’re Here,” which he is now overseeing as production begins on the first season. IPC and LoGreco’s have also previously partnered on the first season of A&E’s documentary series, “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.”

“Peter is a phenomenal filmmaker whose taste and talent are ideally suited to the sort of premium documentary content that IPC produces,” said Holzman and Saidman in a joint statement. “Peter is a consummate professional, a seasoned director and executive producer, and an artist we respect and admire. Our goal with this agreement is to build upon the success we have all shared together and to empower and support Peter in this next phase in his career.”

In addition to his credits on “We’re Here” and “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole,” LoGreco produced two series for Netflix including “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” and “Afflicted.” He also served as director and showrunner on the A&E pilot and subsequent series, “Dogs of War.” He began his work in documentary television on the acclaimed series “Intervention,” where he produced and directed seven seasons of show.

IPC is an Industrial Media company. Among the series the company has produced or are in the works are Amazon’s “Free Meek” and the company’s first scripted project, “Dirty Thirty,” which is currently in development at HBO. In 2017, the company was awarded an Emmy for its series “Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath” which was nominated for another Emmy in 2019. IPC was acquired by Industrial Media in 2018.