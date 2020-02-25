×

Pete Davidson Thinks He ‘Should Be Done’ With ‘SNL’: ‘They Think I’m F—ing Dumb’

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Davidson
CREDIT: YouTube Screenshot

Pete Davidson’s time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” may be coming to an end, the comedian revealed as he discussed the future of his career in an interview with Charlamagne tha God on Monday.

In a candid interview, Davidson was asked by “The Breakfast Club” host where he saw himself in five years — and “SNL” was not included in his future plans. In fact, he said thinks he “should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

“I’m like, cold open, political punchlines,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f—ing jerk face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?'”

Although he had positive things to say about executive producer Lorne Michaels, calling him “the best” and a “father figure,” he described an uncomfortable environment inside Studio 8H.

“I have a weird feeling in that building, where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for — if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke,” he said. “I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I’m still around.”

“If I’m just fodder now, though, maybe I just shouldn’t be there,” he continued. “They think I’m f—ing dumb. Like, I’m literally painted out to be this big, dumb idiot.”

Davidson also expressed his thoughts on the “cutthroat” show.

“It’s a cutthroat f—ing show. Everyone’s trying to get their s— on. Everyone wants to be the next thing. You’re not gonna get coddled over there. They don’t give a f— at the end of the day,” he told Charlamagne.

Davidson’s new comedy special, “Alive From New York,” is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday.

Watch the full interview below.

More TV

  • Kelly Campbell - hulu

    Kelly Campbell Named Hulu President

    Hulu’s chief marketing officer Kelly Campbell has been promoted to president of Hulu, a move that comes in the wake of Randy Freer’s recent exit as CEO of the company. “Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy,” said Disney direct-to-consumer and international chairman [...]

  • The Sleepers

    Berlinale Series Market Sets Spotlight on Central and Eastern Europe

    It boasts one of the fastest-growing TV industries on the planet, but that hasn’t cleared up misconceptions when it comes to Central and Eastern Europe. “I would like to kill some stereotypes about the region,” said Kamila Zlatušková, founder of the Serial Killer TV Festival in Brno, Czech Republic, during a showcase of regional series [...]

  • Miriam Haley and Tarale Wulff

    Women Who Testified in Harvey Weinstein Trial Slam His Lawyers for 'Victim Blaming' 

    Six women testified during the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, and now that the former movie mogul was found guilty of two felony charges, those women are speaking out with newfound freedom. Miriam Haley, who was assaulted by Weinstein in 2006, resulting in him being convicted of a criminal sex act (which carries a maximum sentence [...]

  • Mekai Curtis Curtis Jackson

    'Power' Prequel Series 'Raising Kanan' Casts Mekai Curtis in Lead Role

    “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” at Starz has found its lead actor. Mekai Curtis has been cast as a young Kanan Stark, the character played in the mothership series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. He joins previously announced cast member Patina Miller, who will play Kanan’s mother. The young Kanan is described as smart, driven [...]

  • Xumo on LG TV

    Comcast Acquires Xumo Free-Streaming Video Service

    Comcast announced that it has acquired Xumo, a free advertising-supported streaming service, from previous owners Panasonic and Meredith Corp. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Xumo will continue to operate as an independent business unit inside Comcast Cable, the company said. Xumo offers over 190 free channels, grouped by genre, with live and [...]

  • Charlatan

    FAME Unveils New Slate, Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Berlin with 'Charlatan,' 'Servants' (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.K.-Irish production company Film and Music Entertainment (FAME), in Berlin with Agnieszka Holland’s “Charlatan” and Ivan Ostrochovsky’s “Servants,” has unveiled five new film projects from its Irish division, including new films by Georgian helmer Marian Khatchvani and Albanian director Fatmir Koci. “Charlatan,” which FAME co-produced with Prague-based Marlene Film Production and Kevan Van Thompson (“Jojo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad