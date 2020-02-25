Pete Davidson Thinks He ‘Should Be Done’ With ‘SNL’: ‘They Think I’m F—ing Dumb’

Pete Davidson’s time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” may be coming to an end, the comedian revealed as he discussed the future of his career in an interview with Charlamagne tha God on Monday.

In a candid interview, Davidson was asked by “The Breakfast Club” host where he saw himself in five years — and “SNL” was not included in his future plans. In fact, he said thinks he “should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

“I’m like, cold open, political punchlines,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f—ing jerk face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?'”

Although he had positive things to say about executive producer Lorne Michaels, calling him “the best” and a “father figure,” he described an uncomfortable environment inside Studio 8H.

“I have a weird feeling in that building, where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for — if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke,” he said. “I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I’m still around.”

“If I’m just fodder now, though, maybe I just shouldn’t be there,” he continued. “They think I’m f—ing dumb. Like, I’m literally painted out to be this big, dumb idiot.”

Davidson also expressed his thoughts on the “cutthroat” show.

“It’s a cutthroat f—ing show. Everyone’s trying to get their s— on. Everyone wants to be the next thing. You’re not gonna get coddled over there. They don’t give a f— at the end of the day,” he told Charlamagne.

Davidson’s new comedy special, “Alive From New York,” is set to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday.

Watch the full interview below.