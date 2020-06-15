What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘The Politician’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “Perry Mason” debuts on HBO and the second season of “The Politician” drops on Netflix.

“One Day at a Time,” Pop TV, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

Tune in for a special animated episode of “One Day at a Time.” The special will center around Penelope’s (Justina Machado) conservative cousin Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Tia Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), and Tio Juanito (newcomer Lin-Manuel Miranda) coming to visit and with the impending election, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics.

“Love, Victor,” Hulu, Wednesday

Set in the world of the 2018 move “Love, Simon,” this new series Victor (Michael Cimino), an incoming student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson) to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

“Taste the Nation,” Hulu, Thursday

In this new docuseries, celebrated chef Padma Lakshmi embarks a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, and seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

“The Politician,” Netflix, Friday

Ryan Murphy’s show returns for season 2, which sees Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fighting to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. Fan favorites from the first season including Bette Midler and Gwyneth Paltrow also return to reprise their roles.

“Perry Mason,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Hailing from Robert Downey Jr.’s production company Team Downey, this new noir follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.