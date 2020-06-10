‘Perfect Harmony,’ ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Canceled at NBC

The freshman comedy “Perfect Harmony” and the freshman drama “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” have both been canceled at NBC, Variety has learned from sources.

“Perfect Harmony” wrapped its one and only season in January, while “Lincoln Rhyme” ended in March.

NBC declined to comment.

The cancellations come as networks and studios are grappling with how to proceed with the fall season in the wake of the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. NBC had already renewed a number of its current shows prior to the shutdown, including “This Is Us,” “New Amsterdam,” all three “Chicago” shows, and “Law & Order: SVU.”

NBC and ABC have not yet released their fall schedules, while Fox, The CW, and CBS have. The CW and Fox are relying heavily on acquired programming and shows held from this season. CBS thus far is the only broadcaster to commit to airing its normal fall lineup.

Inspired by the best-selling book, “Lincoln Rhyme” told the story of former NYPD detective Lincoln Rhyme as he hunts for the notorious serial killer known as The Bone Collector. After disappearing for three years, the killer is back and Rhyme must team with young officer Amelia Sachs to catch him once and for all.

The cast included Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli. Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd created the show and executive produced. Barry O’Brien executive produced and served as showrunner. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and executive produced. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan executive produced for Keshet Media Group. Steve Shill also served as an executive producer and director. Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television produced and in association with Keshet Studios.

In “Perfect Harmony,” Bradley Whitford starred as former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran, who unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church. There he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one.

Along with Whitford, the cast included Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport. Lesley Wake Webster wrote and executive produced. Jason Winer directed and executive produced. Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler also served as executive producers. 20th Century Fox Television produced along with Small Dog Picture Company.