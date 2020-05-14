Percy Jackson Series in Development at Disney Plus

A Percy Jackson series is currently in the early stages of development at Disney Plus.

Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson book series, made the announcement Thursday in a video on Twitter alongside his wife Becky.

Rick then followed up with a statement, which reads in part, “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one.”

The full statement can be read below.

Percy Jackson is the protagonist of the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” book series. In addition to “The Lightning Thief,” the series is comprised of the books “The Sea of Monsters,” “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth,” and “The Last Olympian.” Riordan has also published the companion book “The Demigod Files” as well as “The Demigod Diaries.”

Both “Lightning Thief” and “Sea of Monsters” were previously adapted into feature films. Logan Lerman starred as Jackson. The first filmed was released in 2010 while the second was released in 2013. The two films received mixed reviews from critics but grossed over $425 million combined worldwide.

Both films hailed from 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney upon the completion of the Disney-Fox merger last year.

