People’s Choice Awards Date Set for November Despite Coronavirus Fears

E! has announced a Nov. 15 date for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, despite plenty of big events across the country being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in the same Santa Monica venue as last year, assuming that shelter-in-place, stay-at-home-orders and bans on large gatherings have been lifted by that point.

Certainly E! and NBCU aren’t the only ones confident that things might have returned to some sort of normality come Nov., as multiple studios have moved back big theatrical releases (among them the next James Bond film and Disney’s “Black Widow” and “Soul”) to that late in the year.

Admittedly few events that were originally slated for Nov. have been canceled or postponed. The Emmys, for instance, are currently still planned to go ahead Sept. 20, while the Daytime Emmys, taking place in June, have been moved online.

Last year’s People’s Choice Awards saw “Avengers: Endgame” win best movie of the year, and “Stranger Things” take home the best series trophy. Also among the 2019 highlights was an emotional speech from People’s Icon honoree Jennifer Aniston, who attributed her icon status to “Friends,” her fellow actors on the show, and its millions of fans around the world.

This year’s ceremony will look to “celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture and bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who’ve inspired us throughout the year.”

The People’s Choice Awards is produced by Den of Thieves and will air on E! Sunday, Nov. 15 from 9-11pm ET/PT.