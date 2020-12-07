‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ and ‘World’s Funniest Animals’ Renewed at CW

The CW has picked up two of its unscripted series for new seasons.

Both “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “World’s Funniest Animals” have been renewed, the former for an eighth cycle and the latter for a second cycle.

News of the “World’s Funniest Animals” pick up comes less than three months after its debut on the CW. Its most recent episode from Nov. 27 was the network’s strongest performance in the time-slot in just under two years. To date, the viral clip show is averaging 744,000 viewers after seven days of delayed viewing. The first half of season 7 of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” averaged 1.1 million viewers after the same period of time (the second half is set to premiere Jan. 8).

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” is a competition series which celebrates magic and features the legendary duo Penn & Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the titular pair.

The show is hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “How I Met Your Mother”), and created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, and Andrew Golder. It is produced in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).

“World’s Funniest Animals,” hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”), sees a celebrity guest panel look at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, clips from moviespictures and TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets. From Associated Television International, the show is executive produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

CW will announce a premiere date and times for the second cycle of “World’s Funniest Animals” at a later date.