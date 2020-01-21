×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCUniversal’s Peacock Gets an Enthusiastic Reception From Wall Street

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
NBCUniversal Bonnie Hammer
CREDIT: Peter Kramer/Peacock

You’d think that the steady drumbeat of streaming services being launched might dull the senses, but Wall Street is rather eager to embrace Peacock. NBCUniversal’s new over-the-top entertainment platform sent shares of corporate parent Comcast to an all-time high after its unveiling at the company’s Jan. 16 investor day. The service brought to you by one of America’s oldest traditional broadcasters, it turns out, might be setting a new inflection point for the streaming industry with its innovative use of … advertising.

“Across the three major launches — Disney Plus, HBO Max and Peacock — we thought Peacock stood out in terms of uniqueness of the product and the underlying drivers of value,” wrote Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar.

The service comes in three varieties: free and ad-supported for 7,500 hours of content, including current-season TV, library programming, curated daily news, sports and Spanish-language programming; $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium, which offers twice as much content, earlier-window availability and 4k; and a completely ad-free version of Peacock Premium for $9.99. Certain Comcast customers get access to the service April 15, while the national rollout happens on July 15. (At some point, Peacock will also fly abroad.)

Like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others, Peacock will also house originals; in its case, from the likes of Tina Fey, Kevin Hart, Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling, in addition to reboots of titles like “Punky Brewster” and “Saved by the Bell.”

What’s making the investment community pleased as punch isn’t the idea of a “best of” channel of “Saturday Night Live” moments, however — it’s the idea that advertising might have a place in this cord-cutters’ world after all.

“We believe less than 3% of advertising budgets globally [are] allocated to streaming although streaming represents 20%-30% of all TV viewership,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, “thus speaking to a potential turning point as more services like Peacock go after the advertising piece.”

Netflix, for example, bars commercials from its platform but famously spends an ever-increasing amount of money for content every year. (In 2020, experts expect that figure to exceed $17 billion.)

Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video also do not support ads. Furthermore, Guggenheim Partners’ Mike McCormack says that with less than five minutes of ads per hour of programming, Peacock will have the “lightest ad load in the industry.” For comparison, Hulu’s ad-supported tier runs around 9-10 minutes of commercials every hour, say analysts.

McCormack, who echoes Venkateshwar’s sentiment that the ad-supported premium model sets Peacock apart from its streaming peers, wrote in a note to clients that the service will “likely test the appetite for streamers to accept ads.”

He also believes that the amount the industry is spending on content at this juncture is “too aggressive, and will result in mediocre content being greenlighted, but Comcast enters the fray with very compelling proprietary content, including the upcoming Olympics.”

Comcast plans to pour $2 billion into Peacock over the next two years, and expects to break even on this commitment by the end of 2024; that should translate, it projects, into $6-$7 of average revenue per user from both ads and subs by then, resulting in $2.5 billion in revenue.

NBCUniversal expects Peacock to have 30 million to 35 million active accounts by 2024, an estimate that Wedbush’s Ives believes is conservative. Given Peacock’s breadth of content and its distribution footprint, he sees 20 million subs over the next 12-18 months as a “realistic” goal.

There is the concern, though, that Peacock’s method of differentiation between its tiers — i.e., earlier window availability, more content costing more money — while subtler than some of its peers, is potentially more problematic.

“This can be a bit tricky to pull off in our view because the experiential difference of content volume or nature is difficult to communicate without use, but tiering based on ads or no ads (as Hulu does) or caps on number of simultaneous users (like Netflix does) is easy to communicate,” wrote Venkateshwar.

Nevertheless, the introduction of Peacock to the already crowded streaming market presents possibly the most interesting battle to come: the potential to topple Netflix from its long-held perch.

Says Ives: “While it will take some time for the likes of Peacock and Apple streaming to gain traction, we continue to believe the trifecta of Disney (we believe 40 million subs by end of 2020 now a realistic goal), Peacock and Apple, with HBO soon unveiling its streaming service, will clearly disrupt the leader Netflix and its subscriber trajectory in this streaming battle over the coming years.”

More TV

  • Oprah Russell Simmons Documentary

    Oprah Defends Decision to Exit #MeToo Doc: 'This Is Not a Victory for Russell' Simmons

    Oprah Winfrey explained her decision to step away from “On the Record,” an expose about sexual harassment in the music industry, including women who have accused mogul Russell Simmons of misconduct. The documentary, from filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, will premiere at Sundance on Jan. 25. Winfrey, who served as an executive producer and [...]

  • NBCUniversal Bonnie Hammer

    NBCUniversal's Peacock Gets an Enthusiastic Reception From Wall Street

    You’d think that the steady drumbeat of streaming services being launched might dull the senses, but Wall Street is rather eager to embrace Peacock. NBCUniversal’s new over-the-top entertainment platform sent shares of corporate parent Comcast to an all-time high after its unveiling at the company’s Jan. 16 investor day. The service brought to you by [...]

  • Sharyn Alfonsi Starts to Broaden Her

    Sharyn Alfonsi Starts to Broaden Her Profile at '60 Minutes'

    Sharyn Alfonsi admits she’s having something of a “crazy season” on “60 Minutes.” Her work this year for the CBS newsmagazine has taken her from an investigation of the death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to a profile of beloved comedian Adam Sandler. The Sandler feature, which aired late last year, proved to be a [...]

  • NATPE 2020 Miami Fontainebleau Hotel

    NATPE 2020: Bumpy Start But Business Is Humming as Conference Begins

    MIAMI — A technology meltdown at Fontainebleau Miami Beach made for a bumpy start to getting settled at NATPE for numerous executives and producers who arrived here over the weekend. Nonetheless, the core business of the content-sales gathering was humming as numerous distributors reported new deals and renewal pacts inked over the past few days. [...]

  • Ernesto Alterio, Natalia Oreiro and Dario

    Natalia Oreiro, Ernesto Alterio Join Salma Hayek, Rodrigo García on Buena Vista’s ‘Santa Evita’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI — It’s official. Two of the Argentine industry’s biggest name actors, Natalia Oreiro (“Gilda”) and Ernesto Alterio (“Clandestine Childhood”), are attached to star in “Santa Evita,” produced by Salma Hayek and co-directed by Rodrigo García (“Nine Lives”), who will also produce. Confirmed by Buena Vista Original Productions on the eve of this year’s NATPE [...]

  • Despierta America

    Televisa to Launch Linear Univision-Branded Linear Channel Across Latin America

    MIAMI — Televisa plans to launch a linear Univision-branded channel across Latin America later this year. Televisa, the Mexican media institution, is a major investor in the U.S. Spanish-language network. The ad-supported Univision channel will be offered as a pay TV entry, not streaming, and will be available at the outset in 17 Latin American [...]

  • Joyce Zylberberg, Tatiana Emden and Edgar

    Chile’s Screen Capital Launches $20 Million Film-TV Venture Capital Fund

    MADRID — Bowing as the demand for premium Spanish-language content still outruns its supply, Chile’s Screen Capital is launching a $20 million venture capital fund targeting principally TV series and movies with part streaming platform distribution. Chile first private investment fund specializing in the audiovisual and entertainment sector, and looking in principle to focus on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad