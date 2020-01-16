Peacock Announces Original Series From Tina Fey, Partnership With Kevin Hart

Peacock unveiled more of its original programming slate just ahead of its investor presentation on Thursday.

First up, the NBCUniversal streamer has ordered a comedy titled “Girls5Eva” from executive producer Tina Fey, about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

Peacock has also ordered multiple shows from NBCUniversal International Studios, including drama thriller “The Capture,” comedy “Lady Parts,” as well as three new comedies from Sky Studios — “Intelligence” starring David Schwimmer, “Code 404,” and “Hitmen.”

Peacock has also ordered a racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a behind-the-scenes documentary series that follows USA Basketball superstars on their journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA.

Furthermore, Peacock has signed a multi-year partnership with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network, which includes an equity investment in the company, a first look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service. As part of the agreement, Laugh Out Loud will produce a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special and an original interview series called “Hart to Heart,” and a series of short-form content exclusively for Peacock.

Other originals already ordered at Peacock include a “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, the dramas “Dr. Death” starring Jamie Dornan, Christian Bale and Alec Baldwin, “Angelyne” starring Emmy Rossum, and a series order follow-up to “Punky Brewster.”

The service previously announced multiple additions to its development slate including a “MacGruber” series and a Laverne Cox-led comedy and new shows from Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling.