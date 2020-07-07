Peacock’s Biggest Launch Shows Include ‘Brave New World,’ ‘Curious George’ and More

Peacock will premiere nine new series among 20,000 hours of content when it launches July 15. Here’s a look at what’s coming.

Brave New World

The long-gestating adaptation of the Aldous Huxley book stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore.

The Capture

This BBC drama series, which originally aired in 2019, follows a former Special Forces soldier accused of murdering the barrister who got him acquitted of war crimes.

Cleopatra in Space

An animated children’s series based on the graphic novels by Mike Maihack, the show follows a 15-year-old Cleopatra as she is pulled 30,000 years into the future.

Curious George

The animated children’s series about the curious little monkey and the Man in the Yellow Hat has been running on PBS Kids.

In Deep With Ryan Lochte

The docu-series follows the attempts of swimmer Lochte, involved in a scandal during the 2016 Rio Olympics, to change his public image and gain a spot on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

Intelligence

In this Sky One comedy series that aired in the U.K. in February, David Schwimmer plays an NSA agent who begins working with a hapless analyst — played by series creator Nick Mohammed — at the government communications headquarters’ cyber-crimes unit.

Lost Speedways

This docu-series about the great racetracks of the past is co-hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matthew Dillner; guest stars include racing legend Richard Petty.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

In the second “Psych” original movie since the show ended in 2014, Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Santa Barbara when police chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed and left for dead.