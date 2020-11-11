‘Peacemaker’ HBO Max Series Adds Chris Conrad, Jennifer Holland, Robert Patrick

The “Suicide Squad” spinoff series “Peacemaker” at HBO Max has cast Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad.

The trio joins previously announced series lead John Cena and cast members Danielle Brooks and Steve Agee. Patrick will star as Auggie Smith, while Holland will reprise her role from James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” as Emilia Harcourt. Holland will appear as Vigilante/Adrian Chase. Cena and Agee are also reprising their roles from the film.

The series is said to explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Production is slated to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn starting work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” “The Suicide Squad” is set to be released in theaters Aug. 6, 2021.

Patrick is known for his roles in films like “Terminator 2,” “Spy Kids,” “Flags of Our Fathers,” and “We Are Marshall.” On the TV side, he previously starred in shows like “The X-Files” and “Scorpion” and has appeared on shows like “Sons of Anarchy,” “Mayans MC,” “True Blood,” and “From Dusk til Dawn: The Series.”

He is repped by Gersh, The Coronel Group, and attorney Jeff Frankel.

Holland’s credits include the shows “American Horror Story,” “The Glades,” “Sun Records,” and “Days of Our Lives.” She is repped by CAA and Atlas Artists.

Conrad most recently starred in the shows “Patriot” and “Perpetual Grace LTD.” He is repped by Industry Entertainment and Myman Greenspan.

Gunn is writing “Peacemaker” and will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes.Cena will serve as co-executive producer in addition to starring. Gunn will executive produce via Troll Court Entertainment with “Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran also executive producing for The Safran Company. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio.