‘Peacemaker’ HBO Max Series Adds Four More to Cast

“Peacemaker,” the HBO Max “Suicide Squad” spinoff series, continues to grow.

The show has added four new faces to its cast, namely Chukwudi Iwuji (“When They See Us”) as a series regular, and Lochlyn Munro (“Riverdale”), Annie Chang (“Shades of Blue”) and Christopher Heyerdahl (“Togo”) as recurring guest stars.

They join previously announced cast members John Cena (playing the titular role), Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad in the series which is a spinoff from James Gunn’s forthcoming “The Suicide Squad” pic.

Few details about the exact roles these new additions will play are being made available, other than their names. Iwuji is playing a character named Clemson Murn, Munro is playing Larry Fitzgibbon, Chang is joining as Detective Sophie Song, and Heyerdahl will play Captain Locke.

Munro’s character Fitzgibbon is described as a wry and kind character who is Detective Song’s partner and friend. DC fans might recognize the name given that a character called Dr. Fitzgibbon is set to appear in Gunn’s movie. Gunn confirmed in late October that John Ostrander, whose 1980s “Suicide Squad” comics form the inspiration for his new film, will be playing the character. Perhaps this is a younger version or a relative of that Fitzgibbon?

It’s worth noting that Gunn inserts a character named Fitzgibbon into virtually all his project as an homage to a close friend of his.

The series is said to explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Production is slated to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn starting work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Gunn is writing and directing the show, which was ordered to series back in September. His “Suicide Squad” is set to debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, as part of a monumental move from WarnerMedia announced earlier this month.

