‘Peacemaker’ Series at HBO Max Casts ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Alum Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks is set to star opposite John Cena in the “Suicide Squad” spinoff series “Peacemaker” at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

Brooks’ character is named Leota Adebayo, but the exact nature of her role in the series is being kept under wraps. As previously announced, Cena will star as the titular Peacemaker, reprising his role from the upcoming “Suicide Squad” film from James Gunn.

The series is said to explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Production is slated to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn starting work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” “The Suicide Squad” is set to be released in theaters Aug. 6, 2021.

Brooks is best known for her role in the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” on which she appeared throughout the show’s seven season run. Her recent credits include the features “The Day Shall Come,” “Clemency,” and “Angry Birds.” Her other TV roles include “Master of None” and “Close Enough.” She is also an accomplished stage actress, having starred in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” and in The Public Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Gunn is writing “Peacemaker” and will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes.Cena will serve as co-executive producer in addition to starring. Gunn will executive produce via Troll Court Entertainment with “Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran also executive producing for The Safran Company. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio.