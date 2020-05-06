‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Fleabag,’ ‘Watchmen’ Among Peabody Award 2020 Nominations

“Chernobyl,” “Fleabag,” “Ramy,” “Stranger Things,” “Succession,” “Unbelievable,” “Watchmen” and “When They See Us” are among the 13 entertainment series nominated for this year’s Peabody Awards.

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors on Wednesday announced this year’s nominees for entertainment, children’s and youth, documentaries, news, podcast/radio, and public service. A total of 60 nominees were revealed as representing “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019.”

PBS leads the nominations with 11, followed by HBO with seven. Netflix (five), Amazon (three), and Showtime, CNN, NBC News and the podcast company Pineapple Street Studios (two each) follow.

Other entertainment nominees include “David Makes Man” (OWN’s first-ever Peabody nominee), “Good Omens” and “Our Boys.” And in their inaugural year of service, both Apple TV Plus (“Dickinson”) and Disney Plus (the animated short “Float”) both received nods.

Of the 60 nominations, the Peabody Awards will name 30 winners at another date, as the traditional ceremony has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nominees were chosen by 19 jurors out of nearly 1,300 entries. The Peabody Awards board noted that topics addressed by this year’s recognized programs include the criminal justice system, repercussions of the #MeToo movement and immigrant rights.

“Peabody is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”

Here are this year’s nominations:

ENTERTAINMENT

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

“Dickinson” (Apple TV Plus)

Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

“Float” (Disney Plus)

Pixar Animation Studios

“Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios

“Our Boys” (HBO)

HBO in association with Keshet Media Group and MoviePlus Productions

“Ramy” (Hulu)

Hulu, A24 Television

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment

“Succession” (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix

“Watchmen” (HBO)

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix

DOCUMENTARIES

“16 Shots” (Showtime)

Showtime Documentary Films in association with Topic, Impact Partners, and Chicago Media Project

“American Factory” (Netflix)

Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media for Netflix

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

CNN Films

“For Sama” (PBS)

Frontline, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4

“Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (PBS)

Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)” (A&E)

Grain Media for A&E IndieFilms Network

“Leaving Neverland” (HBO)

Amos Pictures and HBO Documentary in association with Channel Four (HBO)

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Prime Video)

Next Generation in co-production with ITVS, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films in association with Chicago Media Project and Chicken & Egg Pictures

“POV: América” (PBS)

Lifelike Docs, American Documentary | POV

“POV: Inventing Tomorrow” (PBS)

Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV

“POV: Midnight Traveler” (PBS)

Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service

“POV: Roll Red Roll” (PBS)

Sunset Park Pictures, Artemis Rising, Fork Films, Doc Society, Multitude Films, American Documentary | POV

“POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs” (PBS)

Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV

“POV: The Silence of Others” (PBS)

Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo

“Sea of Shadows” (National Geographic)

Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime

“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (HBO)

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films

“Warrior Women” (World Channel)

Co-production of Castle King, LLC and ITVS in association with Vision Maker Media

“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men” (Showtime)

Showtime Documentary Films presents A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content

NEWS

“A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness” (NBC News)

“American Betrayal” (NBC/MSNBC)

NBC News, Engel Unit

“Capitol Hill Controversy” (WTVF-TV)

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

“Coal’s Deadly Dust” (PBS)

Frontline, NPR

“Flint’s Deadly Water” (PBS/WGBH)

Frontline with Five O’Clock Films

“Police. Arrest” (Now News)

PCCW NowTV

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Raced to Death—The Plight of the American Thoroughbred” (HBO)

“The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America” (CNN)

“The Invisibles” (NBC5/KXAS-TV)

“Unwarranted” (WBBM-TV)

PODCAST/RADIO

“70 Million” (Lantigua Williams & Co.)

“Dolly Parton’s America” (WNYC)

Osm Audio and WNYC Studios

“Finding Fred” (iHeart Media)

iHeartMedia and Fatherly in partnership with Transmitter Media

“Gangster Capitalism: The College Admissions Scandal” (C130 Originals)

C13Originals, a division of Cadence 13

“Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul” (WXPN)

“Have You Heard George’s Podcast?” (BBC Sounds)

BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd.

“Headlong: Running From ‘Cops’” (Stitcher)

Pineapple Street Studios, Topic Studios

“In The Dark: The Path Home” (APM Reports)

American Public Media

“Silencing Science” (Public radio, Reveal)

The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

“Stonewall OutLoud” (NPR)

“The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow” (Pineapple Street Studios)

Pineapple Street Studios (a division of Radio.com), Glass Cannon Inc.

“The Refuge” (Montana Public Radio)

Auricle Productions, Montana Public Radio, Pulitzer Center

PUBLIC SERVICE

“Border Hustle”

The Texas Tribune and TIME

“Detained”

The Marshall Project in partnership with The Guardian

“Long Island Divided”

Newsday

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

“Molly of Denali” (PBS Kids)

WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons

“Treasure Island 2020” (BYU Radio)

Gen-Z Media

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.