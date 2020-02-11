×

‘PAW Patrol’ Team Sets Animated Series ‘Mighty Express’ at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mighty Express
CREDIT: Spin Master Entertainment

Netflix and Spin Master Corp. are teaming for a new CG animated preschool series titled “Mighty Express.”

The show hails from “PAW Patrol” creator Keith Chapman and Spin Master Entertainment, which also produces “PAW Patrol.” The new show takes place in a world where kids run the stations and work together with the Mighty Express on adventures. Netflix has ordered 52 11-minute episodes. The show is slated to debut on Netflix in September.

Spin Master Entertainment executive vice president Jennifer Dodge will executive produce along with Spin Master’s co-founder and co-CEO Ronnen Harary. Animation will be provided by Atomic Cartoons.

“Spin Master Entertainment has deep experience developing compelling stories and endearing characters for preschool audiences worldwide,” Dodge said. “We have the unique ability to take classic, beloved themes for kids, add innovation, combined with amazing storytelling and high-end animation to deliver fresh, new content. We’re thrilled to partner with Netflix, furthering our commitment to multiplatform franchises.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the deal, Spin Master will retain the rights to distribution of the series outside of SVOD as well as a toy line to launch in 2021 and a consumer products licensing-out program. Netflix has the rights for all territories excluding Canada. A broadcaster for Canada is yet to be announced.

Spin Master is a global toy and entertainment company first founded in 1994. Other brands under the Spin Master umbrella include Zoomer, Bakugan, Erector by Meccano, Hatchimals and Air Hogs. To date, the company has produced nine TV shows with “Mighty Express” being the tenth.

More TV

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Kangaroo in

    'Masked Singer' Named 2019 Format of the Year by U.K. Firm K7 Media

    In a recently released industry study, U.K.-based research firm K7 Media has named “The Masked Singer” as its ‘Format of the Year’ for 2019. Entitled ‘Tracking the Giants: The Top 100 Travelling Formats,’ the annual study explores the global marketplace for unscripted formats, offering an overview of sales, trends and other forces driving the market. [...]

  • Mighty Express

    'PAW Patrol' Team Sets Animated Series 'Mighty Express' at Netflix

    Netflix and Spin Master Corp. are teaming for a new CG animated preschool series titled “Mighty Express.” The show hails from “PAW Patrol” creator Keith Chapman and Spin Master Entertainment, which also produces “PAW Patrol.” The new show takes place in a world where kids run the stations and work together with the Mighty Express [...]

  • Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL),

    China's Youku Inks Deal With BBC Studios for Scripted Series

    Chinese streaming platform, and Alibaba subsidiary, Youku will exponentially increase its catalog of British scripted series thanks to a new licensing deal it has signed with BBC Studios. Building on the two companies’ existing licensing partnership, this newly announced content deal offers the Middle Kingdom platform an additional 80 hours of BBC Studios dramas. Partners [...]

  • Entertainment One eOne

    eOne Takes International Rights to 'Family Law'

    Entertainment One has secured international distribution rights for the Canadian series “Family Law,” an upcoming scripted drama that mixes family dysfunction and legal intrigue. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, the Vancouver-set series follows an attorney in recovery who is forced to practice family law alongside her estranged father, half-brother and half-sister in order [...]

  • Will Arnett

    Will Arnett on 'BoJack Horseman' Ending, Leaving Door Open for Future Series

    “BoJack Horseman” star Will Arnett has said it’s “hard to let go” of the freshly concluded Netflix original, while admitting that the cast is still thinking up future iterations of the show. Arnett, who voiced the washed-up Hollywoo star BoJack since the show’s debut in 2014, tells Variety: “It’s bittersweet. I feel satisfied with what [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "2407" - The

    'The Bachelor' Recap: Peter Weber Picks His Final Four

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the seventh episode of Season 24 of “The Bachelor.” This week, Peter Weber’s final six contestants were whittled down to four, who would eventually go on to hometown dates. But first, the pilot was joined by Kelley Flanagan, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, Natasha Parker, Kelsey [...]

  • abcforlifereview

    ABC's 'For Life': TV Review

    There’s a genuinely intriguing story at the heart of “For Life,” ABC’s new legal procedural. But it’s buried under a fair amount of frenetic drama that tends to obscure its most interesting ideas. The show, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., a wrongfully convicted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad