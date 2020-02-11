‘PAW Patrol’ Team Sets Animated Series ‘Mighty Express’ at Netflix

Netflix and Spin Master Corp. are teaming for a new CG animated preschool series titled “Mighty Express.”

The show hails from “PAW Patrol” creator Keith Chapman and Spin Master Entertainment, which also produces “PAW Patrol.” The new show takes place in a world where kids run the stations and work together with the Mighty Express on adventures. Netflix has ordered 52 11-minute episodes. The show is slated to debut on Netflix in September.

Spin Master Entertainment executive vice president Jennifer Dodge will executive produce along with Spin Master’s co-founder and co-CEO Ronnen Harary. Animation will be provided by Atomic Cartoons.

“Spin Master Entertainment has deep experience developing compelling stories and endearing characters for preschool audiences worldwide,” Dodge said. “We have the unique ability to take classic, beloved themes for kids, add innovation, combined with amazing storytelling and high-end animation to deliver fresh, new content. We’re thrilled to partner with Netflix, furthering our commitment to multiplatform franchises.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the deal, Spin Master will retain the rights to distribution of the series outside of SVOD as well as a toy line to launch in 2021 and a consumer products licensing-out program. Netflix has the rights for all territories excluding Canada. A broadcaster for Canada is yet to be announced.

Spin Master is a global toy and entertainment company first founded in 1994. Other brands under the Spin Master umbrella include Zoomer, Bakugan, Erector by Meccano, Hatchimals and Air Hogs. To date, the company has produced nine TV shows with “Mighty Express” being the tenth.