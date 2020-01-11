×

NBC Boss Paul Telegdy on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Probe, ‘SNL’ Shane Gillis Firing

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Live Results Finale Episode 1423 -- Pictured: Gabrielle Union -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

NBCUniversal’s investigation at “America’s Got Talent,” spurred by judge Gabrielle Union’s exit amid complaints of a toxic work environment, should wrap up by the end of January, NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy told the Television Critics Assn. press tour crowd in Pasadena on Saturday.

“I’m very confident that if we learn something… we will put new practices into place if necessary, and we certainly take anyone’s critique of what it means to come to work here incredibly seriously,” said the network exec.

As Variety exclusively reported last November, Union had urged “America’s Got Talent” producers to report to human resources a joke that guest judge Jay Leno had made during taping about Koreans eating dog meat. She and fellow judge Julianne Hough were also said to have gotten excessive notes on their appearance, including that Union’s hairstyles were “too black” for the “AGT” audience.

Who will fill Union judging chair on “America’s Got Talent” is still unknown at this stage. Telegdy said he is unable to discuss the investigation while it is still ongoing.

When pressed about Union’s replacement, he responded that “inclusion is about celebrating; diversity is occasionally a numbers game linked to the Census,” he said, touting his enthusiasm for the talent competition show. “We take both incredibly seriously.”

Commenting on “Saturday Night Live’s” hiring and subsequent firing of Shane Gillis last fall, following the surfacing of the comedian’s racist comments on a podcast, Telegdy praised “SNL” boss Lorne Michael’s decision-making.

“It was a learning moment for a lot of people,” he said. “How quickly Lorne acted and subsequently what happened, again is a testament to how we act as a company.”

Telegdy said that he is sure specific vetting practices are being put in place at “SNL.”

“Vetting people is very triggering for people who live in a world of free speech and comedy,” said Telegdy. “And I just ask all of you to care about what’s truthful and what’s funny, what performers are given permission to do. That it is an enormously fine line and a gray area, and who polices that are normally the performers that throw their careers under a bus if they make a wrong decision.”

“We acted fast, Lorne did the right thing, and going forward we think we’ll be able to rightfully be accountable,” he added.

Amy Poehler surprised the crowd at the start of the executive session by introducing Telgedy, posing as NBCUniversal communications head Chip Sullivan. She announced that she and Tina Fey would be returning as co-hosts of the 2021 Golden Globes, and that “Making It” would return for a third season.

Among another announcements, Telegdy disclosed that Kenan Thompson’s new comedy series, “The Kenan Show,” has been delayed in order to allow more time for development

At one point, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attempted to FaceTime the TCA audience, but after a technical glitch, Telegdy took the reins and made the announcement a straight-to-series order for a Nahnatchka Khan comedy titled “Young Rock.” The show, inspired by the action star’s childhood, will star Johnson.

Touting the network’s upcoming coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Telegdy announced that it would be paired with the launch of a Jimmy Fallon-hosted series, “That’s My Jam,” inspired by his musical segment from “The Tonight Show.”

NBC will also debut a new nature program from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, “The New World,” which launch straight out of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Upcoming programming includes a new season of singing competition show “The Voice,” featuring Nick Jonas as a new judge, and three new seasons of “New Amsterdam.”

“At NBC, our vision is clear: where the audience has one choice, man choices, we are the mainstream one,” said Telegdy, calling NBC’s programming “timeless and timely.”

“We’re not just programming for the year, we’re programming for the decade,” he said.

More TV

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Live Results

    NBC Boss Paul Telegdy on 'America's Got Talent' Probe, 'SNL' Shane Gillis Firing

    NBCUniversal’s investigation at “America’s Got Talent,” spurred by judge Gabrielle Union’s exit amid complaints of a toxic work environment, should wrap up by the end of January, NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy told the Television Critics Assn. press tour crowd in Pasadena on Saturday. “I’m very confident that if we learn something… we will put [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson Sets NBC Comedy Series Based on His Childhood

    Dwayne Johnson has scored a straight-to-series order at NBC for a comedy series based on his childhood. The broadcaster has ordered eleven episodes of the single-cam comedy, which is titled “The Young Rock.” It hails from Nahnatchka Khan. Johnson will appear in every episode of the show, which is said to chronicle his “formative years.” [...]

  • NEW AMSTERDAM -- "The Island" Episode

    'New Amsterdam' Renewed Through Season 5 at NBC

    NBC has given the medical drama “New Amsterdam” a massive three-season renewal. The renewal will bring the show to five seasons total, with the second season currently airing. The announcement was Saturday morning by Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “New Amsterdam’s” second season is currently averaging [...]

  • Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler

    Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Set to Host the 2021 Golden Globes

    Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021, Poehler announced onstage at NBCUniversal’s Televison Critics Assn. press tour Saturday. “NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer [...]

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Watchmen,' 'Mrs. Maisel' Lead DGA Awards Drama and Comedy TV Nominations

    After a four-day delay, the Directors Guild of America has finished announcing this year’s TV nominees, includng Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television Dramatic Series; Comedy Series; and Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2019. With all of the categories in, Amazon Prime Video’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” now ties FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” for most nominations, with three apiece. “Maisel” [...]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Sets Record $76 Million Back Pay Settlement With National Labor Relations Board

    CNN has agreed to pay $76 million to settle a back pay case involving union workers that marks the largest “monetary remedy” in the 85-year history of National Labor Relations Board. The dispute began in 2003 when CNN fired a group of unionized subcontractors working as video technicians and in other technical and support roles. [...]

  • Carrie (TIFFANY HADDISH) and Teddy Walker

    'Night School' Series Adaptation Lands NBC Pilot Order

    NBC has given out its first official pilot order of the season to a series adaptation of the comedy film “Night School.” Kevin Hart — who starred in, co-wrote and produced the film — will executive produce the pilot along with Will Packer, who was also a producer on the film, and Malcolm D. Lee, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad