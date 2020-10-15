Paul Frank, Producer and TV Executive, Dies at 53

Paul Frank, a producer and TV executive who worked at Columbia TriStar TV, the Firm and Prospect Park, died Sept. 30 at the age of 53.

Frank died at his home in Los Angeles of what family members believe was a heart attack. He was the son of Rich Frank, former Walt Disney Studios president, and the brother of Darryl Frank, Amblin TV co-president.

Most recently, Frank was executive VP and head of development at the cable and ecommerce venture BabyFirst TV.

Earlier in his career, Frank was a programming executive at Columbia TriStar TV (now Sony Pictures Television), where he worked on such shows as the syndicated Pamela Anderson vehicle “V.I.P.” and Showtime’s “Rude Awakenings.” He worked as a development exec for Motion Picture Corp. of America before signing on with Columbia TriStar in 1997.

In 1999, Frank joined management-production company the Firm as head of television at a time when the company was in the midst of an expansion push under co-founders Jeffrey Kwatinetz and Michael Green.

A decade later, after Kwatinetz folded the Firm, he teamed with Paul Frank and Rich Frank on the production venture Prospect Park, which produced such series as USA Network’s “Royal Pains” and FX’s “Wilfred.” Prospect Park also was ahead of the curve in trying to deliver TV shows via streaming when it struck a deal with ABC to take over soap operas “One Life to Live” and “All My Children” after the long-running serials were canceled by ABC. After a brief run online, the deal fell apart and litigation ensued between Prospect Park and ABC.

Frank began his TV career as a packaging agent with Triad Artists, and later moved to the William Morris Agency after WMA bought out Triad.

Frank’s survivors also include his mother and two sons, Lewis and Benjamin.