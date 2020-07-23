Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt Join AMC Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’

AMC’s upcoming animated drama “Pantheon” is filling out its main cast.

Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling, Aaron Eckhart and Rosemarie Dewitt have all been cast in the series, Variety has confirmed. It was picked up for two seasons back in March.

The one-hour show is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. The first season will consist of eight episodes and focus on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan.

Dano earned an Emmy nomination last year for his starring role in the limited series “Escape at Dannemora.” He is known for roles in films like “There Will Be Blood,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and the upcoming film “The Batman.” He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Goodman Genow.

Schilling is best known for her starring role in the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” Her other roles include shows like “Mercy” and films like “The Prodigy,” “Argo,” and “The Lucky One.” She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

DeWitt recently starred in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” Other TV roles for DeWitt include “United States of Tara,” “Mad Men,” “The Last Tycoon,” and “Standoff.” She is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Eckhart recently appeared in Amazon’s “The Romanoffs.” He is best known for his film roles, including “The Dark Knight,” “Thank You for Smoking,” “Sully,” and the “Olympus Has Fallen” films. He is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Craig Silverstein will serve as the writer and showrunner on “Pantheon”, with Liu serving as a consulting producer. Titmouse will provide the animation, with AMC Studios producing. SIlverstein is no stranger to AMC, having previously created the historical drama “Turn: Washington’s Spies” for the network.

(Pictured: Paul Dano)