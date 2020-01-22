×

Patrick Stewart Invites Whoopi Goldberg to Join ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guinan Picard Whoopi Goldberg Patrick Stewart
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In an emotional moment on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Patrick Stewart invited Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” reprising her character of Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Goldberg — who quickly and gladly accepted — appeared to be totally surprised by Stewart’s offer, which he said was a “formal invitation” from himself and “Picard” executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

“‘Star Trek’ was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end,” Goldberg said with an enormous grin. “I had the best, best, best time. Best time ever!”

“Well, it was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time,” Stewart replied.

Goldberg’s first joined “The Next Generation” in 1988 for the show’s second season as Guinan, the bartender of Ten Forward, the social nexus of the Enterprise, and the character quickly became a regular fixture on the show. Goldberg appeared in 29 episodes over the seven-season run of “TNG,” including some of the most beloved “TNG” episodes of all time — “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” “The Best of Both Worlds” and “I, Borg” — as well as the feature films “Star Trek: Generations” and “Star Trek: Nemesis.”

The series premiere of “Picard” debuts on CBS All Access on Thursday, but last month the streamer renewed the show for a second season. Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora also star on the show, and “Star Trek” alums Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco will all reprise their roles on Season 1.

When “The View” co-host Joy Behar asked Stewart if Goldberg would have to lose the blonde twists in her hair, Stewart made clear the terms of Goldberg’s appearance.

“She can do whatever the hell she wants,” he said.

You can watch the full exchange below.

More TV

  • Guinan Picard Whoopi Goldberg Patrick Stewart

    Patrick Stewart Invites Whoopi Goldberg to Join 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2

    In an emotional moment on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Patrick Stewart invited Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” reprising her character of Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Goldberg — who quickly and gladly accepted — appeared to be totally surprised by Stewart’s offer, [...]

  • Allison Brightman CBS

    Allison Brightman Named CBS TV Studios' Head of Business Affairs and Operations

    Veteran CBS Television Studios business affairs executive Allison Brightman has been elevated to executive vice president of business affairs and operations at the studio. She succeeds Dan Kupetz, who is joining 20th Century Fox Television to lead its business affairs unit following the retirement of Fox’s Howard Kurtzman. “Allison’s skill sets are extraordinary,” said Deborah [...]

  • Rosario Dawson CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals,

    Rosario Dawson Cast in HBO Max Ava DuVernay Pilot 'DMZ'

    Rosario Dawson has been cast as the lead in the upcoming HBO Max pilot “DMZ,” which has Ava DuVernay on board as a director and Roberto Patino in place as writer-showrunner. The prospective series, which is based on the DC comic books of the same name, is described a futuristic drama set in an American civil [...]

  • 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Casts Billy

    'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Casts Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

    Billy Eichner has joined the growing cast of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” at FX. Variety has confirmed that Eichner has been cast in the role of Matt Drudge, who first broke the news of what would become the Monica Lewinsky scandal on his site, The Drudge Report. Drudge learned that Newsweek was sitting on a [...]

  • Ryan Tracey

    CAA Hires TV Agent Ryan Tracey (EXCLUSIVE)

    Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has hired Ryan Tracey as an agent in the television department, Variety has learned exclusively. Tracey comes to CAA from UTA, where he had most recently served as head of TV Production. He has represented an numerous television producers during his career, including Aida Rodgers, Kathy Ciric, Anna Dokoza, Ellen Kuras, Mark Winemaker, [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Sterling

    TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown-Focused Episode Wins Tuesday

    “This Is Us” lost a little ground in the TV ratings on Tuesday night, however, it still managed to lead NBC to a narrow victory on the night. The acclaimed drama scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.5 million viewers, down fractionally on last week’s 1.5 rating and 6.7 million viewers. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad