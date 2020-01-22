Patrick Stewart Invites Whoopi Goldberg to Join ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2

In an emotional moment on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Patrick Stewart invited Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” reprising her character of Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Goldberg — who quickly and gladly accepted — appeared to be totally surprised by Stewart’s offer, which he said was a “formal invitation” from himself and “Picard” executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

“‘Star Trek’ was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end,” Goldberg said with an enormous grin. “I had the best, best, best time. Best time ever!”

“Well, it was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time,” Stewart replied.

Goldberg’s first joined “The Next Generation” in 1988 for the show’s second season as Guinan, the bartender of Ten Forward, the social nexus of the Enterprise, and the character quickly became a regular fixture on the show. Goldberg appeared in 29 episodes over the seven-season run of “TNG,” including some of the most beloved “TNG” episodes of all time — “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” “The Best of Both Worlds” and “I, Borg” — as well as the feature films “Star Trek: Generations” and “Star Trek: Nemesis.”

The series premiere of “Picard” debuts on CBS All Access on Thursday, but last month the streamer renewed the show for a second season. Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora also star on the show, and “Star Trek” alums Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco will all reprise their roles on Season 1.

When “The View” co-host Joy Behar asked Stewart if Goldberg would have to lose the blonde twists in her hair, Stewart made clear the terms of Goldberg’s appearance.

“She can do whatever the hell she wants,” he said.

You can watch the full exchange below.