Patrick Dempsey to Star in Political Drama Pilot ‘Ways and Means’ at CBS

Patrick Dempsey is set to play the lead in a drama pilot that has been ordered at CBS.

The series is titled “Ways and Means.” It centers on a powerful congressional leader (Dempsey) who has lost faith in politics who finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they’ll attempt to save American politics, if they don’t get caught.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich. Former CBS Entertainment head Nina Tassler will executive produce along with Denise Di Novi of PatMa Productions. Tom Lassally of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce, with Dempsey executive producing in addition to starring. Joannie Burstein will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The role would mark a return to broadcast television for Dempsey, who is best known for his role on the hit ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Dempsey starred as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd until the show’s eleventh season. He has since gone on to star in the film “Bridget Jones’s Baby” and the Epix series “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.”

He is repped by UTA, The Burstein Company and Stone Genow.

CBS has now ordered four drama projects for the 2020-2021 season. In addition to “Ways and Means,” the network had previously given a pilot order to a reimagining of “The Equalizer” starring Queen Latifah. A series adaptation of “The Lincoln Lawyer” and a project centered on Clarice Starling from “Silence of the Lambs” have received series commitments.